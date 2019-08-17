Ulinzi Stars, Warriors keep Kenya on top

By VICTOR OTIENO

Kenya Saturday continued with their impressive performance in the 12th edition of East African Military Games and Cultural Events held at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

As the field events, which are being played in round-robin format took a break until Monday, Ulinzi Stars remained top on the table in football, same as their counterparts Ulinzi Warriors in basketball, while in netball, Kenya sits second behind Tanzania.

For Rwanda, they are one win away from lifting the women’s volleyball title after recording victory in all the three matches they have played.

In football, which was the event’s opener on Monday, Kenya hit Burundi 4-0, before sharing spoils with Uganda, after battling to a barren draw on Friday.

They top the table on 4 points, ahead of Tanzania who have tied with Uganda and Rwanda on 3 points.

Tanzania are ranked second thanks to a superior goal difference followed by Rwanda, who Saturday picked up their first win in the event held biannually after they hammered Burundi 3-0.

In the only football match of the day, Rwanda had to toil to record their first win in the event, as they were reduced to ten men, six minutes to the break after Fitina Omborenga was sent-off following a dangerous tackle on a Burundian player.

Kevin Ishimwe broke the deadlock for Rwanda on the 52nd minute, before Ernest Sugira stretched their lead fourteen minutes later.

Ishimwe bagged his brace and sealed victory for Rwanda on the 70th minute. The loss left Burundi ranked rock bottom without a point. They had fallen 7-3 to Tanzania on Thursday.

In basketball, Ulinzi Warriors have beaten South Sudan, Burundi and Tanzania 66-62, 90-66 and 85-78 respectively to top the table on six points.

On Saturday, Rwanda beat South Sudan 76-70 in a closely contested encounter to move second on the table on six points but with an inferior ratio. Previously, they saw-off Uganda and Tanzania 76-64 and 83-54 respectively.

In the other basketball match of the day, Burundi beat Uganda 72 -67. Uganda, South Sudan and Tanzania are ranked fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

In netball, Kenya bounced back from Thursday's 43-38 defeat against Uganda, with an 80-14 win over Rwanda, in what was the only match the host played on Saturday.

Tanzania had maintained their perfect ran in the event, when they whitewashed Burundi 99 -16 in another match of the day.

In volleyball, only Kenya stands between Rwanda and the title after they (Rwanda) put a spirited fight to beat Uganda 3-2 (16-25, 25-17, 17-25, 25-16, 16-14) in a tough encounter on Saturday.

Kenya will meet Rwanda on Wednesday, a match that promises to be explosive as the hosts will be fighting to finish second.

Saturday’s results

Football

Rwanda 3-0 Burundi

Basketball

South Sudan 76-70 Rwanda

Uganda 67-72 Burundi

Netball

Kenya 80-14 Rwanda

Tanzania 99-16 Burundi

Volleyball