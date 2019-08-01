Unbeaten Dagoretti, St Anthony's storm semis

By BENSON AYIENDA

Dagoretti High School maintained their perfect record in the Secondary Schools National Term Two Under 19 games after thrashing Western's Ebwali High School 3-0 as the preliminary matches concluded at various venues in Kisumu on Friday.

First half goals from Zablon Kutela and Alfred Otieno as well as Mariko Deny's strike in second half ensured the Nairobi representatives bagged maximum nine points having won all the three matches.

Dagoretti had picked identical 2-0 wins against Mbooni Boys Secondary School and Kisumu Day High School in their first two matches.

"I cannot talk much as per now. However, I am prepared for the semi-final," said Dagoretti coach Joseph Makokha.

Despite losing, Ebwali picked the other group 'A' semi-final ticket after finishing second with four points. The Francis Muhambe-coached side, who are playing the national games for the first time, had beaten Kisumu Day 1-0 in their first match before battling to a 1-1 draw with Mbooni on match day two.

“My players displayed quality football and we equally deserved a win. However, our opponents were lucky to carry the day,” said Muhambe.

He added: “We have lost but that doesn’t mean we are a bad team. We are ready to meet any team in the semi -final.”

Kisumu Day consoled themselves for their early exit with a 2-0 win over Mbooni at Moi Stadium. Kisumu Day finished with three points from one win and two losses while Mbooni were bottom with one point from one draw and two losses.

In group 'B', St Anthony's Boys Kitale - the 2012 champions representing Rift Valley region - and Olbolsat High School from Central region proceeded to the semi-finals.

Both sides had already booked a slot in the last four before kick-off but it was St Anthony's who won the group after winning the last match of the group 1-0.

St Anthony topped the group with 9 points having won all nine points while Olbolsat managed 6 points with two wins and a loss.

Shimba Hills High School from Coast registered 3 points while Banisa Mixed Secondary School from North Eastern lost all their matches.

Friday semi-finals fixture

Ebwali v St Anthony's