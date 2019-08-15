alexa Unbeaten Rwanda blank Burundi - Daily Nation
Unbeaten Rwanda blank Burundi

Thursday August 15 2019

Maganga Fully (left) of Tanzania vies for the ball with Mbonimpa Pierre of Burundi during the ongoing East African Community (EAC) Military Games at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 15, 2019. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT |

In Summary

  • In basketball, Rwanda beat Tanzania 83-54

  • Kenya women netball team put a spirited fight but still lost 43-31 to Uganda at the Kenya School of Monitory Studies

  • In men's football, Tanzania turned on style to humble Burundi 7-3 in a 10-goal thriller

By LOKEDER NATIOM
Rwanda women volleyball team maintained their perfect record in the ongoing East African Community (EAC) Military Games after thrashing Burundi in straight sets (25-11, 25-14, 25-15) at the Kasarani Indoor Arena on Thursday.

Rwanda, who had beaten Tanzania on Wednesday by a similar margin, now have six points.

Kenya women netball team put a spirited fight but still lost 43-31 to Uganda at the Kenya School of Monitory Studies while in basketball Rwanda beat Tanzania 83-54.

In men's football, Tanzania turned on style to humble Burundi 7-3 in a 10-goal thriller.

Friday fixtures

Football (Kasarani)

Kenya v Uganda - 3pm

Basketball (Kasarani Indoor Arena)

South Sudan v Uganda - 2pm

Kenya v Tanzania - 4pm

Netball (Kenya School of Monetary Studies)

Kenya v Uganda - 3pm

Volleyball (Kasarani Indoor Arena)

Burundi v Uganda - 11am

Kenya v Tanzania - 3pm

