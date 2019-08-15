Unbeaten Rwanda blank Burundi
Thursday August 15 2019
Rwanda women volleyball team maintained their perfect record in the ongoing East African Community (EAC) Military Games after thrashing Burundi in straight sets (25-11, 25-14, 25-15) at the Kasarani Indoor Arena on Thursday.
Rwanda, who had beaten Tanzania on Wednesday by a similar margin, now have six points.
Kenya women netball team put a spirited fight but still lost 43-31 to Uganda at the Kenya School of Monitory Studies while in basketball Rwanda beat Tanzania 83-54.
In men's football, Tanzania turned on style to humble Burundi 7-3 in a 10-goal thriller.
Friday fixtures
Football (Kasarani)
Kenya v Uganda - 3pm
Basketball (Kasarani Indoor Arena)
South Sudan v Uganda - 2pm
Kenya v Tanzania - 4pm
Netball (Kenya School of Monetary Studies)
Kenya v Uganda - 3pm
Volleyball (Kasarani Indoor Arena)
Burundi v Uganda - 11am
Kenya v Tanzania - 3pm