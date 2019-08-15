Unbeaten Rwanda blank Burundi

In men's football, Tanzania turned on style to humble Burundi 7-3 in a 10-goal thriller



By LOKEDER NATIOM

Rwanda women volleyball team maintained their perfect record in the ongoing East African Community (EAC) Military Games after thrashing Burundi in straight sets (25-11, 25-14, 25-15) at the Kasarani Indoor Arena on Thursday.

Rwanda, who had beaten Tanzania on Wednesday by a similar margin, now have six points.

Kenya women netball team put a spirited fight but still lost 43-31 to Uganda at the Kenya School of Monitory Studies while in basketball Rwanda beat Tanzania 83-54.

In men's football, Tanzania turned on style to humble Burundi 7-3 in a 10-goal thriller.

Friday fixtures

Football (Kasarani)

Kenya v Uganda - 3pm

Basketball (Kasarani Indoor Arena)

South Sudan v Uganda - 2pm

Kenya v Tanzania - 4pm

Netball (Kenya School of Monetary Studies)

Kenya v Uganda - 3pm

Volleyball (Kasarani Indoor Arena)

Burundi v Uganda - 11am