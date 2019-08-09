Uncertainty as KECOSO games begin

By BENSON AYIENDA

All roads in Kisii County will Saturday lead to the Gusii stadium as the 40th edition of the Kenya Communications Sports Organisations (KECOSO) Games begin until next weekend.

The games come barely a year after the county successfully hosted the Kenya Inter County Sports and Cultural Association (KICOSCA) Games.

The KECOSO games have attracted more than 10 teams from the communications, transport and infrastructure ministries alongside parastatals that will take part in basketball, football, netball, volleyball, snooker, scrabble, pool, table tennis and athletics disciplines with over 1,000 participants expected.

Kisii county governor, James Ongwae, who has a rich sports background having been a footballer in his youthful years, has since lauded the organisers for empowering young Kenyans through sports.

“We are determined to ensure we have best sports facilities in the country to attract national games and I hope Gusii stadium has met the required standards,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by the county executive for sports, Duke Mainga, who challenged the youth and business people in the region to fill their stalls so as to make use of the events and reap big during the games.

“Kisii county is a 24-hour economy and we hope visitors will enjoy our hospitality and good accommodation” he noted. All fields were inspected and announced fit to host all games with Gusii stadium being the main venue.

However, KECOSO technical committee chairman Muchiri Wachira, who is also the national volleyball coordinator, expressed fears that the games may be affected as a majority of teams in various sports have pulled out due to financial constraints.

“It’s very unfortunate that teams have pulled out at the eleventh hour and have since affected our planning. We are even unable to prepare the fixtures since we are not sure about the teams that will participate” he said.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru is expected to grace the opening ceremony at Gusii stadium, while Sports CS Amina Mohamed is expected to attend the closing ceremony next weekend.