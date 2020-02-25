Varsity student eyes good show in Tokyo Olympics

By AYUMBA AYODI

The 2019 African Games Taekwondo silver medallist Faith Ogalo says her toughest task started when she qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Ogalo booked her Tokyo berth on Sunday during the Africa qualifiers in Rabat, Morocco after she outclassed Florence Eldgima from Chad 27-21 in the final of the heavyweight category.

Speaking in Nairobi, Ogalo said that she was now focusing on how she will prepare for the Summer Games.

“This is really a great opportunity and a dream come true for me,” said Ogalo. “It was my toughest ever final but my fierce approach made the difference.” Ogalo, a third year social work student at Kibabii University, Bungoma, praised her teammates, coaches and Taekwondo Federation of Kenya for their support.

She promised to repay their kindness with a good show in Tokyo. “I hope to give my best shot ever and ensure Kenya go places.”

Three other Kenyans Newton Maliro (heavyweight) and Edwin Lemiso (featherweight) in men's category and Evelyn Aluoch (welterweight) in the women’s category failed to qualify for Tokyo.

The last time Kenya qualified athletics in this version of martial arts was during the 2008 Beijing Games where Milka Akinyi and Dickson Wamwiri represented the country.