Wadi Degla Clubs launch Sh2.5bn sport facility

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

The Wadi Degla Clubs have launched a multiple sports facility that will be worth Sh2.5 billion shillings in Karen, Nairobi.

The facility will have features ranging from a semi Olympic swimming pool, a Fifa-approved football pitch, walking and athletics track, tennis and squash courts, indoor and outdoor basketball and heated recreational pools among other features.

The facility is the second one in the country after putting up one in Runda.

The Karen club will have capacity to accommodate thousands of people engaged in various social, Sports and leisure activities.

Wadi Degla Clubs chairman Adel Samy said they settled to invest in Kenya due to the country’s peaceful nature and it’s sportsmanship.

He said: “The Wadi Degla Concept is sparking a personal health and sports talent development revolution in Egypt.

We want to expend the array of beneficial personal health programs, active lifestyle options and sporting career opportunities to more people also in Kenya.”

Ambassador of Egypt to Kenya Kaled Al-Abyad acknowledged the friendship between the two countries has grown.