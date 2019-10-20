Warriors end rut with AP win

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Warriors recorded their first win of the season after beating Administration Police (AP) 20-15 in a Kenya Handball Federation National League match at Kaloleni grounds on Sunday.

Warriors had lost 32-25 to University of Nairobi in an earlier match played at the same venue.

Warriors, who until Sunday were winless after six matches, held their nerve to see off AP following a 9-9 score line at the break.

Martin Njoroge, Brian Mwosya and Isaac Mwaura of Warriors combined well upfront for a 6-4 lead early on. However, AP clawed back into the game aided by the individual brilliance of Raphael Chege to head into the break level at 9-9.

The league's newcomers returned the hungrier side as they penetrated AP's defence at will and end their winless run.

Warriors coach Ken Odhiambo said the win was the perfect motivation for his charges going forward.

“We faced tough teams in the opening league matches among them former champions Kenya Defence Forces and Black Mamba and the results were given. With the win now, I believe positives results will start coming through and we hope to finish in a respectable position," said Odhiambo.

His opposite number Kaberia Baariu said his team is a work in progress.

“We are learning as the season progresses. We might not record wins now but I’m sure with the positives we are picking we will be fine,” said Baariu.

In other matches at the same venue, Technical University of Kenya (TUK) overpowered St Paul’s University 29-24 before National Cereals and Produce Board destroyed Buccaneers 52-15.

RESULTS

Warriors 20-15 Administration Police

Technical University of Kenya 29-24 St Paul’s University

National Cereals and Produce Board 52-15 Buccaneers

Kenya Defence Forces 18-16 Kenyatta University