Warriors fail to roar in handball league

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Warriors completed a bad weekend in the Kenya Handball Federation National League after failing to win any of their three matches.

On Sunday, they lost to General Service Unit (GSU) 34-27 and 31-20 against Makueni Bees 31-20 at the Kaloleni grounds in Nairobi to add to Saturday's 41-35 loss to Jomo Kenyatta University Agricultural Technology (JKUAT).

With the results, Warriors remain in 19 place in the 25-team league with six points from 18 matches.

Warriors coach Ken Odhiambo was gracious in defeat saying they continue picking lessons that will come in handy during this year’s Kenya Secondary Schools Term One Games.

“Truth be told, this is a secondary school side (Kangema Secondary School) that I entered in the league not only for the students to nurture their talent, but also for them to use the league as a build up ahead of the school games.

This is the first time the school will be participating in the school games and I believe playing against competitive sides will help the players know how to absorb pressure and that’s one of the things I want the players to embrace," said Odhiambo.

“The sport is new at the school and the team scoring more than 20 goals against seasonal outfits is something to be proud of and I believe in the near future, they will come of age and challenge for the title."

GSU coach Clifford Kiptarus said, “We have to keep getting better. I’m happy with the win and we hope to build on it going forward.”

In the other results, Inspired continued with their poor run losing to Buccaneers 23-19. They had on Saturday lost to Makueni Bees 28-29.

Sydney Mwatha and Bethel Kiprop netted six goals each for the winners, while Collins Simiyu and Amos Okwako both scored four goals each for the losing side.

At the same time, Rangers continued with their good run thanks to a 35-30 win against Boomerang.