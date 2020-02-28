Queens face KU as NCPB renew hostilities with KDF

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Leaders Nairobi Water Queens will be seeking to stay at the top when they battle Kenyatta University on Sunday as the women’s Kenya Handball Federation National League enters homestretch at the Kaloleni grounds in Nairobi.

At the same time, the Queens will welcome influential player Michelle Odhiambo who has been out of action from last year due to the right knee injury she picked during the African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

Queens remain unbeaten after seven matches with 14 points and a slip up will see rivals National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) leapfrog them on the standings should they win against Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in another clash later in the day.

NCPB are second with 14 points from eight matches, but have an inferior goal difference.

KDF, who are also unbeaten, are placed third with 12 points from six matches.

Queens’ coach Jack Ochieng warned his charges against underrating KU.

“This will be our competitive match so far this year. We were awarded a walk over early this month as our opponents National Youth Service gave the tie a wide berth. All in all I expect a quality match from my players. I’m happy Odhiambo will be available for selection,” said Ochieng who is also a national women’s coach.

NCPB coach Davis Odhiambo said the clash against KDF has always gone either way in previous encounters but remained optimistic the result will favour them.

“They are unbeaten so far in the league and we will be out to bring them back to earth. I know it will be a tough match but the morale in the team is high ahead of the clash and we therefore remain optimistic,” said Odhiambo.

“NCPB is a good side but we are not going to give them the satisfaction. We have trained well and we are ready for the clash,” said KDF coach Nickson Oyaro.

In the men’s league on Saturday, 2018 champions Black Mamba will be seeking to guard their unbeaten run when they line up against Boomarang in the last match of the day.

Mambas are fourth with 26 points from 13 matches while their opponents are placed 11th with 18 points from 13 matches in 25-league team.

FIXTURES (All matches at Kaloleni grounds)

Saturday (Men's league unless stated)

Boomarang v Administration Police (9am)

KDF v Gunners (10:20am)

Thika v General Service Unit (11:40am)

Nanyuki v Administration Police (1pm)

Black Mamba v Boomarang (2:20pm)

Sunday (men league unless stated)

Generation v A. Police (9am)

Nairobi Water v KU (10:20am)

KDF v St. Paul’s University (11:40am)

NCPB v Gunners (1pm)

KU v GSU (2:40pm)