Waware Central storm Rusinga Island Cultural Festival final

Waware Central reached the final of Rusinga Island Cultural and Sports Festival football final after beating Kaswanga 4-2 on post-match penalties.

The hard-fought semi-final match at the Kamasengre School ground saw Kaswanga snatch an early second half lead through prolific striker Julius Okanja, who had missed several missed scoring chances.

Okanja capitalised on a defensive mix-up by Waware Central’s Michael Akula and his team to tap past Musa Odhiambo in goal. Elly Samwel Otieno equalised 10 minutes later for Waware Central to take the match into penalties.

Lawrence Odhiambo, Felix Okoth, Geoffrey Ouma and Malaki Okumu found the target for Waware Central.

Tony Okomo and Kevin Okomo scored for Kaswanga, while Tony Kondrao and Okinda Tony missed the target.

In volleyball, Kaswanga rushed through the men’s first semi-final match, beating Kamasengrre East 2-0, thanks to Kennedy Omondi, whose spikes were too much for the losers.

Earlier, Waware beat Wanyama 2-1 in a women’s match. In Ajua, Eric Ooro thrashed Peter Olal 4-0.