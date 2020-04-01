Why KPA teams are in jitters

By PHILIP ONYANGO

More by this Author

Kenya Ports Authority’s acting Managing Director, Rashid Salim, now has a chance to transform sports at the giant state corporation should he implement recommendations of a task force appointed by his predecessor Daniel Manduku.

Manduku appointed a 12-member task force made up of sports stakeholders on January 30 to come up with a sports policy for Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) in 60 days.

The committee is scheduled to hand over its report today. KPA has teams playing in local leagues across many disciplines, notably Bandari FC which competes in the Kenyan Premier League, and KPA basketball teams which play in Kenya Basketball Federation men and women’s leagues.

Manduku resigned last week, leading to concern among KPA’s teams that recommendations of the task force will not be implemented. Among other things, the task force was tasked with coming up with ways to ensure that all sports men and women representing KPA teams at different levels are well taken care of.

The sports policy is also expected to clarify how the company will engage players for its teams in various sports disciplines in a structured manner.

“KPA has been supporting various sporting activities among its staff and in the country at large. These initiatives have been undertaken without a functional sports policy. It is with this in mind that I constitute a committee to develop the Authority’s sports policy for consideration by the board,” the appointment letters sent to members of the task force on January 30, which was also copied to all the 42 head of departments at KPA, read in part.

Among the members of the task force are KPA’s Head of Administration Bildad Kisero (chairman) and the company’s Senior Administration Officer Violet Mugambi (secretary).