Young Himdat shines for Kaya Tiwi in Kwale games

Himdat Mohammed struck a double, winning girls’ long jump and helping her Kaya Tiwi Girls retain their basketball title in Kwale County Secondary Schools Term One games at Matuga Girls High School on Sunday.

The lanky Form Four student from Lamu won the Long jump with a leap of 10.5 metres, a record for the county. An hour later, she changed into her basketball kit and went on to score a game-high 46 points to help Kaya Tiwi to a 160-02 victory over hapless Vugurungani in the girls’ final match, which had to be stopped four minutes into the fourth quarter when the scoresheet got filled up.

And the six-feet tall Himdat from Lamu says she is not done yet as she aims to win both the long jump and girls’ basketball titles at East Africa Secondary School games.

“I’m enjoying every moment here with a peaceful learning environment and a good atmosphere for sports which has motivated me to compete in athletics and basketball,” Hamdat, who also thanked her school principal Robert Aran Maima for a chance to study at the school, said.

Matuga girls' hockey players battle for the ball during their match against Franz Joseph Namba on March 3, 2019. PHOTO | PHILIP ONYANGO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In the semi finals, Kaya Tiwi beat Matuga Girls 146-0, with Himdat scoring another game-high 43 points. Barbra Diana (25 points) and and Valery Akinyi (20) also stood out.

Vigurungani beat Kingwede 12-04 in the other semi-final match.

Shimba Hills Secondary won boys’ basketball, boys’ and girls’ handball as well as sevens rugby title.

Shimba Hills beat Kwale High 66-29 to win boys’ basketball title and edged Kaya Tiwi Secondary 21-6 in sevens rugby final. The team beat Kaya Tiwi 9-6 in girls’ handball final.

Matuga Girls school reclaimed the girls' hockey title collecting seven points with victories over Franz Joseph Mamba, Mazeras Girls and Perani while Kinango Secondary needed post match flicks to beat Mazeras Boys 3-1.