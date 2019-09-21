All to fight for in final day of Kenya International Polo event

By LOKEDER NATIOM

White Cap Lite will face Toyota as White Cap go against Samurai on Sunday in the final day of the Kenya International Polo Tournament held at the Jamhuri Park Showgrounds.

White Cap Lite and White Cap beat Samurai and Toyota respectively in the second day of the annual tourney on Saturday.

Samurai lost 71/4-7 to White Cap Lite in a tightly contested match on Saturday. Kenya Polo Association vice chairman Raphael Nzomo together with South African International Tom de Bruin lead the Samurai team scoring two goals each in the second chukker while Hansi Bruins and Jules Camm scored in the first and fifth chukkers respectively.

"They gave us a good game today but I'm glad we didn't lose our cool. Losing with a fraction difference is not that bad considering we were playing against powerful players with great handicap skills," said Nzomo.

White Cap Lite, led by Duncan Watson and Izzy Parsons, had it rough in their first chukker with both players struggling with their backhand swings but came alive in the second and third chukkers scoring five goals for the team. White Cap Lite's Mbu Ngugi outshone Archie Voorspuy who had on Friday tormented White Cap.

In the second match, White Cap outclassed their Toyota opponents, beating them 10-5 to move to the second place behind White Cap Lite. The Toyota team had a difficult start in their first two chukkers as White Cap's Casimir Gross and Gareth Evans dominated with great horsemanship and stable passes to give the team two goals each.

South African international Guy Watson and his Toyota teammate Jamie Murray came alive in the third and fourth chukkers. Watson scored in the third and fifth chukkers with Murray dominating the third and fourth chukkers.

Watson noted that the team had played a good game but they need to work on their horsemanship skills and forehand strengths.

“It was a good game since we were able to understand our weaknesses that we hopefully won’t repeat in the finals,” said Watson.