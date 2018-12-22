Sixth edition of Magharibi Awards set for Bungoma
Saturday December 22 2018
The sixth edition Magharibi Michezo Awards (MMA) will take place on Saturday at Tourist Hotel, Bungoma.
These awards fete sports men and women from the wider western Kenya region for their outstanding performance during the year. This year’s edition will see nominees in volleyball, football, basketball, hockey and rugby awarded for their performances.
The MMA nominating academy has already released the list of nominees in various disciplines. Harambee Stars’ keeper Patrick Matasi, Kenya Simbas’ George Nyambua, Equity Banks’s Seline Okumu are among athletes that have made the mark.
Organisers have also announced the introduction of a new category called Sports Personality of the Decade. “This will be men and women who have consistently been outstanding for the last decade. It’s competitive looking at the rich line up of athletes from this region,” MMA’s Dennis Machio said.
Among those who have been selected to compete for this inaugural title include volleyballers Mercy Moim (Kenya Prisons) , Janet Wanja (Kenya Pipeline) and Braxcides Khadambi. Others are pioneers professional women footballer Doreen Nabwire and international rugby star Collins Injera.
Nominations
Football
1. Patrick Matasi
2. Amos Kigadi
3. Marvin Nabwire
4. Dennis Odhiambo
5. Farouk Shikalo
6. Harun Shakava
Basketball (ladies)
1. Daisy Ayodi – Footprints
2. Lucy Machuma - Eagle Wings
3. Hildah Indasi - Equity Bank
4. Selina Okumu - Equity Bank
5. Cynthia Irankunda - KCCA Uganda
Basketball (men)
1. Kevin Chogo - Thunder
2. Shilton Ochieng - Blades
3. Martin Kitongo-KPA
4. Alex Lugasi - Equity Bank
5. Brian Obimbo – Equity
Hockey (ladies)
1. Cynthia Walcho-KU
2. Barbara Atigo- Strathmore
3. Lichuma Lucy-Telkom-
4. Phanice Teka-UsiU
5. Gloria Juma_KU
Hockey (men)
1. George Mutira - Butali
2. Samuel Ogaji - Bungoma farmers
3. Moses Ademba - MMU
4. Victor Wekesa - Police
5. Moses Omamo - Chase Sailors
Volleyball (ladies)
1.Edith Wisa – Kenya Prisons
2. Metrine Wabwile - KCB
3. Sharone Chepchumba – Kenya Prisons
4. Leonida Kasaya – Kenya Pipeline
5. Joy Lusenaka - Kenya Prisons.
6. Elizabeth Wanyama - Kenya Prison
7. Noel Murambi – Kenya Pipeline
Volleyball (men)
1. Brian Melly - GSU
2. Sam Juma - KPA
3. Abiud Chirchir - GSU
4. Kelly Omusa - KDF
5. Elijah Bosire – KPA
Rugby
1. George Nyambua - Kabras Sugar
2. Elkeans Musonye - Strathmore
3. Elvis Namusasi - Mwamba
4. Idris Kakai - Kenya Harlequins
5. Ephraim Oduor - Kabras Sugar