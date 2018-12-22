Sixth edition of Magharibi Awards set for Bungoma

By COLLINS NABISWA

The sixth edition Magharibi Michezo Awards (MMA) will take place on Saturday at Tourist Hotel, Bungoma.

These awards fete sports men and women from the wider western Kenya region for their outstanding performance during the year. This year’s edition will see nominees in volleyball, football, basketball, hockey and rugby awarded for their performances.

The MMA nominating academy has already released the list of nominees in various disciplines. Harambee Stars’ keeper Patrick Matasi, Kenya Simbas’ George Nyambua, Equity Banks’s Seline Okumu are among athletes that have made the mark.

Organisers have also announced the introduction of a new category called Sports Personality of the Decade. “This will be men and women who have consistently been outstanding for the last decade. It’s competitive looking at the rich line up of athletes from this region,” MMA’s Dennis Machio said.

Among those who have been selected to compete for this inaugural title include volleyballers Mercy Moim (Kenya Prisons) , Janet Wanja (Kenya Pipeline) and Braxcides Khadambi. Others are pioneers professional women footballer Doreen Nabwire and international rugby star Collins Injera.

Nominations

Football

1. Patrick Matasi

2. Amos Kigadi

3. Marvin Nabwire

4. Dennis Odhiambo

5. Farouk Shikalo

6. Harun Shakava