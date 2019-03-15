By AYUMBA AYODI

Impala Saracens, Mwamba, Nakuru and Homeboyz will be in focus on Saturday as they chase after Kenya Cup play-off slots four rounds of matches to the end of the regular season.

Already, the first four spots on the league table are all but determined.

The 2016 winners Kabras Sugar and defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) top the standings with 54 points each though the sugar millers have a better points difference.

These two are assured of semis spot while Kenya Harlequin and Nondescripts, third and fourth on 42 and 41 points respectively have pretty much wrapped up their play-offs status for a semi-final spot.

Impala (34), Mwamba (33), Nakuru (33) and Homeboyz (27) all have a chance of securing the last two play-offs places making every match they feature in crucial.

Interestingly, Impala, Mwamba, Nakuru and Homeboyz have a date with each other.

Mwamba and Homeboyz face-off at Impala Sports Club in a duel where the Black Shirts will be seeking revenge.

HOMEBOYZ REGROUP

Homeboyz, who won the first leg 22-18, are in danger of missing the play-offs for the first time in three seasons and can’t afford another slip up, having lost in their last three outings to Kabras Sugar, Impala and Nondies.

Mwamba too are smarting from two previous losses to Nakuru and Quins.

Impala, who have featured in the play-offs over the last three season, take on Nakuru in one of the double-header at Impala Sports Club. Impala won the first leg 26-22 in Nakuru.

In other matches, Nondies should be prepared for a backlash from KCB at the banker’s sports club at Ruaraka.

Nondies ended KCB’s unbeaten run winning 27-22 at Jamhuri Park on November 22.

Menengai Oilers, who stunned Quins 14-8 in the first leg will be at the RFUEA grounds hoping to claim the scalp of the Ngong Road-based side again.

Kabras Sugar, who beat Blak Blad 37-10 in the first leg, are favourites as they host the Kenyatta University students at Kakamega showground.

Kabras must be wary of the varsity lads, who will be looking to make a comeback after going down in their two outings. Before that they had stunned Quins 16-15.

Blak Blad, who are placed 10th in the 12-team league, are out to avoid slipping into the relegation zone with six points separating them with 11th placed Strathmore Leos.

Relegation threatened Strathmore Leos and Mean Machine meet at Madaraka. Mwamba stand in coach Tito Oduk has made changes to the squad that take on Homeboyz.

They welcome back Eugene Sudi in the front row, who will line up alongside Salaton Muturi and Deus Mudaki.

George Omolla starts in the locks alongside Steve Sikuta as Stephen Wangondu drops to the bench.

Collins Injera and Tony Owuor, who sat out last weekend’s Enterprise Cup 33-15 win over Mean Machine are back at back row.

Greg Odhiambo will start in the unfamiliar full back position as veteran Horace Otieno and Alex Aturo do battle in the wings.

