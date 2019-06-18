Bring on Uganda! Kenya Simbas, Lionesses squads out

By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenya has named Simbas and Lionesses squads that face Uganda Cranes and She Cranes respectively in the Elgon Cup on Saturday at the Mamboleo Showground in Kisumu.

Kenya Simbas coach Paul Odera has picked Kenya Commercial Bank’s (KCB’s) outside centre Peter Kilonzo to captain the side in the first leg of the Elgon Cup.

Odera has also handed five players from Kenya Under-20 team’s Chipu their first senior international caps against the Ugandans.

They are the Coulson brothers, backrow Cameron (Durham University) and fly-half Dominic (Unattached), Nondescripts hooker Francombe Toby, Homeboyz lock Emmanuel Silungi and Kenya Harlequin winger Jeff Mutuku.

CHIPU SET FOR GLOBAL TOURNEY

Odera is also preparing Chipu for the 2019 World Rugby Junior Trophy set for July 9-21 at the Estádio Martins Pereira in São José dos Campos, Brazil.

Kilonzo, who was first capped against Hong Kong in 2017, a fixture that The Simbas lost 43-33 at the RFUEA grounds, will be deputised by Impala Saracens eighth man Elkeans Musonye.

The team also has Impala Saracens scrum-half Samson Onsomu.

“I am honoured to have been appointed as captain since it shows that the coach believes in my leadership skills,” said Kilonzo. “This is a relatively young team but they are enthusiastic and are looking forward to the battle.”

Kenya Lionesses head coach Felix Oloo, who has named his final squad of 23 players, remains confident ahead of the two-legged duel. “Uganda have heavy forwards and they will be out to display their defensive play but we well prepared for this encounter,” said Oloo.

On Monday, Cranes coach Robert Seguya shortlisted seven Kenyan-based players in his side that will face Kenya Simbas.

Cranes have left out some of their experienced players like fullback Philip Wokorach, who plays for Kabras Sugar.

Cranes squad of 23 has Kenyan-based players with the Kenya Harlequin trio of Aaron Ofoyrwoth, Daudi Semwami and Adrian Kasito.

Also making the team are Kabras Sugar's Asuman Mugerwa and Eliphaz Emong as well as Impala's Saul Kivumbi and Joseph Kagimu from United States International University-Africa (USIU-A).

Cranes arrive in Kisumu on Thursday with hopes of recapturing the Elgon Cup that Simbas have won four straight years from 2015.

Kenya Simbas:

1. Sorano Oscar (KCB), 2. Francombe Toby (Nondies), 3. Odero Joseph (Kabras Sugar), 4. Muniafu Simon (Impala), 5. Silungi Emanuel (Homeboyz), 6. Akuei Monate (Nakuru), 7.Coulson Cameron (Durham University), 8. Musonye Elkeans (Impala), 9. Onsomu Samson (Impala Saracens), 10. Coulson Dominic (Unattached), 11. Odhiambo Billy (Impala Saracens), 12. Okoth John (Nakuru), 13. Kilonzo Peter (KCB-Captain), 14. Okwach Geoffrey (KCB), 15. Njoroge Isaac (KCB)

Reserves: 16. Musila Grifin (KCB), 17. Ouko Patrick (Homeboyz), 18. Oduor Ephraim (Kabras Sugar), 19. Onsando Malcolm (Harlequin), 20. Nyambua George (Kabras Sugar), 21. Wanjala Michael (KCB), 22. Kuka Charles (USIU), 23. Mutuku Jeff (Harlequin)

Lionesses Squad:

1.Juliet Nyambura (Northern Suburbs), 2. Stacy Atieno (Mwamba), 3. Imogen Hooper (Northern Suburbs), 4. Enid Ouma (Homeboyz), 5. Bernedate Oleisia (Shamas Rugby), 6. Janet Awino (Homeboyz), 7. Mitchelle Akinyi (Impala), 8. Leah Wambui (Homeboyz), 9. Irene Otieno (Homeboyz), 10. Grace Adhiambo (Nakuru), 11. Jamari Agatha (Mwamba), 12. Philadelphia Orlando (Northern Suburbs – Captain), 13. Celestine Masinde (Mwamba), 14. Christabel Lindo (Impala), 15. Janet Okelo (Mwamba)