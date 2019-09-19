alexa Al Blacks name team to play South Africa at World Cup - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Rugby

Al Blacks name team to play South Africa at World Cup

Thursday September 19 2019

New Zealand's Richie Mo'unga (centre) and teammates take part in a training session at the Tatsuminomori Seaside Park in Koto, Tokyo prefecture on September 17, 2019, ahead of the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup. PHOTO | CHARLY TRIBALLEAU |

New Zealand's Richie Mo'unga (centre) and teammates take part in a training session at the Tatsuminomori Seaside Park in Koto, Tokyo prefecture on September 17, 2019, ahead of the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup. PHOTO | CHARLY TRIBALLEAU |  AFP

Advertisement
 
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

TOKYO

The New Zealand team named Thursday to play South Africa in their World Cup Pool B match in Yokohama on Saturday:

New Zealand (15-1)

Beauden Barrett; Sevu Reece, Anton Lienert-Brown, Ryan Crotty, George Bridge; Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith; Kieran Read (capt), Sam Cane, Ardie Savea; Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock; Nepo Laulala, Dane Coles, Joe Moody

Replacements: Codie Taylor, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Angus Ta'avao, Patrick Tuipulotu, Shannon Frizell, TJ Perenara, Sonny Bill Williams, Ben Smith.

Advertisement