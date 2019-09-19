Al Blacks name team to play South Africa at World Cup
Thursday September 19 2019
TOKYO
The New Zealand team named Thursday to play South Africa in their World Cup Pool B match in Yokohama on Saturday:
New Zealand (15-1)
Beauden Barrett; Sevu Reece, Anton Lienert-Brown, Ryan Crotty, George Bridge; Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith; Kieran Read (capt), Sam Cane, Ardie Savea; Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock; Nepo Laulala, Dane Coles, Joe Moody
Replacements: Codie Taylor, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Angus Ta'avao, Patrick Tuipulotu, Shannon Frizell, TJ Perenara, Sonny Bill Williams, Ben Smith.