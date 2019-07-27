Amonde stars as Kenya win Victoria Cup opener

Kenyan won in 2010 with Zimbabwe claiming victory in 2011

By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) flanker Andrew Amonde touched down a brace of tries as Kenya Simbas dismantled Zambia 43-23 in their opening match of the Victoria Cup in Lusaka on Saturday.

The Simbas, who led 23-10 at the break, landed six tries, two conversions and two penalties to dismiss the Zambians.

The Simbas will then cross over to Harare for the clash against the defending champions Zimbabwe on August 3 before jetting back home. They will continue preparations for the return legs scheduled for August 24 and September 21 against Zambia and Zimbabwe respectively in Nairobi.

It’s KCB’s right wing Jacob Ojee, who opened the charts for Kenya with a try before Amonde’s heroics. Then Impala Saracens left wing Billy Odhiambo scored Simbas’ fourth try but his Impala teammate Anthony Odhiambo missed the conversions. Odhiambo then atoned for the misses with a penalty that handed them a 23-10 lead at the break.

KCB skipper tight-head prop Curtis Lilako bludgeoned through a try before Kabras Sugar inside centre Johnstone Munga and KCB loose-head prop Griffin Musila also landed for the victory.

Odhiambo completely obliterated the Zambians with two conversions and another penalty.

The Victoria Cup was played last in 2010 and 2011 as a tri-nations tournament involving Kenya, Zimbabwe and Uganda. Kenyan won in 2010 with Zimbabwe claiming victory in 2011.

The Cup is named after Lake Victoria in Kenya and Victoria Falls which were named in honour of the reigning Queen Victoria and her great grandmother.