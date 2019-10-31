Auctioneers raid KRU - what they said

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Kenyans on Thursday afternoon expressed their shock on social media after photos emerged of auctioneers raiding the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) offices along Ngong Road, Nairobi.

The auctioneers are said to have left with office equipment, the Safari Sevens trophy among many other valuables.

This was due to a debt owed to Emi Travel who procured return tickets for the Kenya 15’s test match against Spain in 2015. The agency got orders to auction KRU property to recover the debt after several efforts to sort the issue out of court failed.

Nation Sport samples some of the comments on social media:

Kenya Rugby Union being auctioned because of the many debts they have. Hey Sports Minister @AMB_A_Mohammed and PS @PsSportsKenya, this is where we are – Eric Njiru, Sports Journalist on Twitter

Today on Kenya Sports drama: The Kenya Rugby Union offices being auctioned due to debts. There is no money at the KRU and @kenya_7s and @kenyalioness should smile and prepare to represent Kenya. @AMB_A_Mohammed @PsSportsKenya iko shida kubwa sana – Moses Wakhisi, Sports Journalist on Twitter

