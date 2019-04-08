Big guns chase Kenya Cup semis slots

By AYUMBA AYODI

Some of Kenya’s rugby heavyweights, Kenya Harlequin, Nakuru, Mwamba and Impala Saracens are laying down their groundwork that will catapult them to the Kenya Cup rugby league semi-finals.

The two weeks break is what the four teams need to be able to churn out their most refined winning formulate that will see two of them meet league leaders Kabras Sugar and defending champions KCB in the semi-finals.

Quins and Impala Saracens will renew their long time rivalry in the Ngong Road derby at the RFUEA grounds, while Mwamba will be away at the Nakuru Athletics Club, hoping for revenge against Nakuru all on April 27.

Last season, Impala Saracens claimed an emphatic 34-18 victory against Quins at the same stage last season, before champions KCB halted them 15-0 in the semi-finals.

The Sarries had edged out Quins 10-8 in the regular season.

Quins would exact revenge against the Sarries this season, beating them 37-24 in the regular season outing at the Impala Sports Club. Whether Quins will overcome the Sarries hurdle is left to be known.

Impala and Quins have had missed results in the last four seasons.

During the 2014/2015 season, Quins and Impala missed reaching the semi-finals, but both reached the stage semi level in 2015/2016, but failed to make the final.

While Quins reached the semis in 2016/20017 season, Impala fell in the play-offs while Impala reached the semis in 2017/2018 where Quins fell in the play-offs.

Quins won Kenya Cup last when they claimed glory back-to-back from 2011 to 2012, while Impala have lifted the prestigious title 10 times and their last time being in 2009.

Mwamba edged out Nakuru 17-12 last season in Nairobi before the Great Rift side claimed revenge 29-15 at their Nakuru Athletic Club.

Nakuru last reached the semis during the 2014/2015 Kenya Cup season while Mwamba are yet to since the new format came to effect fiver seasons ago.

Nakuru won the title twice in 2013 and 2014, while Mwamba won Kenya Cup the first and last time in 1983.

Impala coach Frank Ndong’ said finishing sixth is a dangerous place to be but reckons that history will not count at the knockout stage saying that the team that will have its systems running well will carry the day.

“We would have preferred a home playoffs but still the RFUEA grounds is wider and suits their running game,” said Ndong’, who acknowledged that Quins have been a better side this season compared to his charges.

“They had more gas and better conditioned when they beat us 37-24. Indiscipline and wrong decisions corked our chances but we shall up our intensity when we meet,” explained Ndong.

Mwamba coach Tito Oduk reckoned that Nakuru are always lethal at home, having beaten the 29-15 in their last outing this season.

“Whoever dominates in the pack shall carry the day and for sure we want to avoid another defeat and reach the semis,” said Oduk.