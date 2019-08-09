Bigwigs beef up ahead of Dala Sevens

By AYUMBA AYODI

Mwamba Rugby Club have effected two changes to the squad that will launch their Dala Sevens title defence against hosts Kisumu from 9:20am on Saturday morning at Mambo Leo showground, Kisumu.

Nicholas Kato replaces injured Greg Odhiambo with George Omolla coming to the bench in Jeremy Chimwani’s place.

Head coach Kevin “Bling” Wambua has maintained the rest of the squad that lifted the Kabeberi Sevens title beating Menengai Oilers 27-7 in the final a fortnight ago at Kinoru Stadium, Meru.

Mwamba stunned Kakamega Sevens champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) 21-7 while Menengai Oilers stopped Nakuru 12-7 to set up the Kabeberi Sevens final.

Kulabu will be captained by Billy “The Kid” Odhiambo assisted by Eliakim Kichoi. Michael Agevi has recovered from an injury he sustained in Meru and will partner with Alex Aturo and Steve Sikuta in the forwards.

Tony Omondi will marshall the backline that also has Collins Injera, Ronnie Omondi, Meshack Obota and Joel Inzuga.

Mwamba, who finished third during the first leg in Kakamega, will face Impala Saracens at 12:10pm in perhaps what will be thought toughest encounter in their Pool ‘A’ outing before wrapping up against Northern Suburbs, who caused ripples in Meru.

“Dala is a tricky outing considering that their matches with Impala have been close. We know what Suburbs can do after their incredible run in Meru while we can’t underestimate Kisumu them being at home,” said Wambua.

It’s Mwamba who stopped Impala 5-3 when they met last in the quarter finals at Kakamega Sevens.

“It’s a tough pool but I believe we are ambitious enough to think that we can be competitive enough in the pool to reach the main Cup,” said Impala head coach Oscar Osir, who has brought on board Bill Omondi and Elkins Musonye to improve ion their ball retention. “We want to break into the top four after finishing eighth in Kakamega and ninth in Meru.”

Kakamega Sevens champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) will have three influential players back including forward Andrew Amonde back as they open their Dala Sevens quest against newcomers Vihiga Granites at 11:20am.

The bankers will then take on Blak Blad from Kenyatta University at 2:10pm before Pool ‘D’ pulsating one against the National Sevens Series champions Homeboyz at 5pm.

Besides Amonde, head coach Dennis “Ironman” Mwanja will have Kenya Sevens skipper Jacob Ojee and Vincent Onyala back to boost the side that is led by Davis Chenge.

“Injuries took a toll on us is Meru to finish fourth after winning in Kakamega,” said Mwanja, who will be without Arthur Owira, Adrian Opondo, Michael Wekesa and Isaac Njoroge. “The leadership of Amonde and Ojee will be crucial in Dala.”

Homeboyz coach Simon Odongo is all smiles with the return of Jeff Oluoch, Bush Mwale, Brian Wandera and Michael Wanjala, replacing injured Brian Juma, Mark Wandetto and Edward Shitanda.