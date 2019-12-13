Bigwigs clash in Kenya Cup action

By AYUMBA AYODI

Nairobi hosts two explosive Kenya Cup rugby league derbies when leaders Kabras Sugar take the battle to Homeboyz at the Jamhuri Park Showground, while champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) host Impala Saracens in Ruaraka on Saturday.

The quartet occupy the top four places of the 12-team league, but its Kabras, who are yet to conceded a match this season, that top with 34 points, four better than second-placed KCB.

Homeboyz are third with 29 points and are followed by Impala Saracens with 25 points. KCB and Homeboyz have lost a match each this season, while Impala have tasted defeat twice.

KCB escaped with a slim 27-24 victory against Homeboyz on match day five, only to lose to Kabras Sugar 16-6 on match day six on November 30 at Ruaraka.

It was the first win for Kabras Sugar against KCB with their best run having come back in 2016 when the two teams draw. Last season, Kabras Sugar edged out Homeboyz 39-29 in the regular season.

Homeboyz beat Kabras last 30-12 during the regular 2017/2018 season and the two sides would meet again in the Kenya Cup semi-final where the Western Kenya side claimed swift revenge winning 29-13.

Impala Saracens are yet to beat KCB since their 27-26 victory on March 27, 2017 during the 2016/2017 season.

The two sides met twice during the 2017/2018 season where they drew 9-9 during the regular season, but met against in the Cup semi-final where the bankers triumphed 15-0.

BATTLE OF SOUTH AFRICANS

Last season, KCB edged out the Sarries 24-3 in their last Kenya Cup outing.

It will be a battle of the South Africans coaches as Henley Du Plessis and Hector Jason face off. The two sides have emerged with some of the best scrum this season, having given KCB, who were unmatched a good run for their money.

“We won’t be friends tomorrow but we can again communicate after the game,” said Du Plessis, adding that they will be cautious against Homeboyz who have a super scrum.

“They have attacking mentality in scrums, but we also have a good scrum set-piece.”

Du Plessis reckoned that the team with best set-piece completion and the one that will to use their opportunities shall carry the day.

Du Plessis has stuck with the team that has played the last two matches, beating KCB and Western Bulls 19-6 and 47-0 respectively, with Asuman Mugerwa, who scored a brace against KCB, staring at prop.

Burly Lawrence Buyachi starts at number 8 with scrumhalf Brian Tanga marshalling the backline of Jone Kubu, Alfred Orege, Ntabeni Dukisa, Timosi Sinaite, Paul Abuto and Abisai Kuruyawa.

“It will be a tough battle but we are well prepared,” said Homeboyz deputy coach Simon Odongo.

Fullback Michael Wanjala will lead a strong Homeboyz backline of Mohammed Omollo, Leonard Mugaisi, Max Kangeri and Zedden Marrow among others with Thomas Okidia at the centre of their forward line of battle.

Kenya Cup fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm)

KCB v Impala (Ruaraka)

Harlequins v Nondescripts (RFUEA)

Nakuru v Blakblad (nakuru Athletic Club)

Menengai Oilers v Kisumu (Nakuru Showground)

Homeboyz v Kabras Sugar (Jamhuri ark showground)