Bigwigs storm Dala Sevens cup quarters

Bigwigs Menengai Oilers, KCB, Impala Sacarens and Homeboyz on Saturday booked their tickets to the main cup quarterfinals of the Dala Sevens, the third leg of the Stanbic Bank National Sevens Circuit held at Mamboleo showground in Kisumu.

Dala Sevens defending champions Stanbic Mwamba were, however, locked out of the main cup quarters following a 7-12 defeat against Nationwide side Northern Suburbs and a 12-19 loss to Impala Saracens in their pool matches.

Impala Saracens ended Mwamba’s seven-match winning streak in the circuit after handing them a 19-10 defeat to qualify for the cup quarters in their opening match courtesy of tries from Billy Omondi, Israel Soi and Robin Kiplangat in the first half.

KCB booked their place in the quarterfinals after winning 17-0 against Blak Blad in their last match of the preliminary round.

“We are taking a game at a time, execute our game plan and accurately take on our tough competitors. The matches are tough but the team is well prepared," said KCB captain Davis Chenge.

KCB coach Brian Mwanje exuded confidence in the team and is looking forward to reclaiming the tittle which they last won five years ago.

Oilers cruised into the last eight after a 14-0 win over Mean Machine. Amos Obae recorded the first try, while a conversion and a second try by Geoffrey Ominde took the game beyond their opponents' reach.