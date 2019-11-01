By AYUMBA AYODI

Mwamba Rugby Club speedster Billy "The Kid" Odhiambo is back in Kenya Sevens team.

Kenya Sevens coach Paul Feeney named Odhiambo is his strong squad of 12 players for Rugby Africa qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics slated from November 8-9 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Odhiambo was part of the senior players who declined to take up new contracts last season. He also failed to make the Kenya Shujaa and Kenya Morans teams for Safari Sevens.

Odhiambo joins the team that is captained by Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) forward Andrew Amonde assisted by Jeff Oluoch (Homeboyz) and Jacob Ojee (KCB).

"Odhiambo was back from an injury and his fitness levels was still down," said Feeney. "I would have fielded him at Safari Sevens but I couldn't risk knowing that he is a good player especially in contact play. He has been looking sharp and impressive."

Feeney said he is confident the team that is a blend of youth and experience will qualify.

"We have had six weeks of great training where the senior and players have supported each other well," said Feeney adding that they could be favourites but they expect some tight games at the qualifier.

The tournament will feature 14 teams including Africa champions Zimbabwe.

