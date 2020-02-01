Blak Blad stun Impala

By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad caused a major upset when they rallied from behind 6-12 at the break to stun visiting Impala Saracens 20-17 in a tight Kenya Cup duel at the Varsity ground on Saturday.

It’s a weekend that saw Kabras Sugar and defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) continue to occupy the top two spots in the league with comprehensive wins against their opponents.

Kabras Sugar silenced visiting Mwamba Rugby 56-13 at the Bullring, Kakamega while KCB led 17-0 at the drinks to edge out Kenya Harlequin 29-3 at the Den, Ruaraka.

Blak Blad simply looked different from the side that lost to the Sarries in the first leg 57-9 to stage a thrilling comeback in the second half.

George Okowa and Alvin Marube’s tries gave the Sarries a 12-6 lead at the break after Sammy Oliech converted one. That came up against fullback Kelvin Gathu’s two penalties.

Scrumhalf Samson Onsumu’s try saw Impala stretch their lead to 17-6 before Bran Kadenge landed a brace of tries. Gathu scored one try and converted one of their three second half tries to hand Blak Blad the victory that cushion them from relegation.

In other matches, Homeboyz crushed touring Nakuru 47-5 at the Jamhuri Park showground while Menengai Oilers rolled over Western Bulls 43-17 at Nakuru ASK showground.

RESULTS

Blak Blad 20-17 Impala

Kabras Sugar 56-13 Mwamba

KCB 29-3 Quins

Homeboyz 47-5 Nakuru