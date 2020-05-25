Burial date for ex-Kenya Sevens star set

By AYUMBA AYODI

Former Kenya Sevens winger, the late Allan “Malala Sibwor” Makaka will be buried on Saturday at his father’s home at Mukhonje Village, Kakamega County.

The chairman of the funeral committee, Malenya Lusimba disclosed Monday that Makaka’s body will be removed from Montezuna Monaliza Funeral Home in Nairobi on Friday.

Lusimba said that a brief service will be conducted at the morgue at 8am on Friday before the body being transported home to Kakamega for the final rights.

Lusimba indicated that several fundraising groups have been formed by Royal Media Services Ltd where he used to work, his former club Kenya Harlequin, former teammates at Ulinzi and United States International University (USIU).

“Money raised will be used to offset some of the funerals expenses with the rest going to Allan Makaka’s Children’s Fund,” said Lusimba, adding that planning meeting are going on at Makaka’s home at Adams Arcade and his father’s home in Utawala.

“We also want to advise that strict Covid-19 regulations are being observed and that is why the body will be transported on Friday and interred the following day by 10am,” explained Lusimba.

Makaka died early Saturday following a grisly road accident on Mombasa Road at the southern bypass interchange near Airtel offices. Makaka, who was driving towards town, rammed into a trailer that failed stop from behind.

Born on June 28, 1982, Makaka was part of the squad that played at the 2005 Rugby World Cup Sevens in Hong Kong and the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, Australia.