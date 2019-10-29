By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Kenya Sevens speedster Collins Injera will miss the Africa qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics programmed from November 8-9 at Bosman Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa.

However, team manager Eric Ogweno disclosed that Injera, who sustained a shoulder during Safari Sevens, will be ready for the opening legs of the 2019/2020 World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai on December 5-7 and Cape Town on December 13-15 respectively.

Head coach Paul Feeney is preparing to name his final squad of 12 players on Friday at the RFUEA ground.

SELECTION HEADACHE

Feeney was left with a major selection headache when Kenya’s second side Morans’ stunned South Africa 19-14 to lift this year’s Safari Sevens title on October 20 at the RFUEA ground.

It was an inspiring victory for Morans, who had lost 17-12 to South Africa in a Pool “A” outing on Saturday. Kenya’s top side Shujaa had to settle for bronze after they beat Russian Academy 19-5 in the play-off for third place.

Advertisement

“I named 12 players in Shujaa side and I have six more to add before the Olympic qualifiers and for sure it a tough call for me. It will be hard to pick a team in the three weeks I have,” said Feeney after Safari Sevens final. “But as a coach I rather have a selection headache.”

Kenya Sevens are gunning to qualify for the Sumer Games for the second time after they beat Zimbabwe 19-17 through Dennis Ombachi’s last minute try at the same venue in South Africa to qualify for the 2016 Rio Games.

The qualifier will involve 14 teams - Africa champions Zimbabwe, Kenya, Uganda, Madagascar, Zambia, Tunisia, Senegal, Morocco, Namibia, Ghana, Botswana, Mauritius, Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria.