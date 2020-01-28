Controversial Aussie star signs for Super League club

By AFP

PARIS

Controversial former Australian rugby union star Israel Folau, sacked over anti-gay comments, has signed a one-year contract with Catalans Dragons, the French Super League club said Tuesday.

"Catalans Dragons are pleased to announce the signing of Israel Folau with immediate effect," the Perpignan-based side said in a statement.

Folau, 30, an ardent Christian and former poster boy of Australian rugby, was fired in May by Rugby Australia over a social media post warning "hell awaits" gay people and others he considers sinners.

The former Australia fullback switches codes after reaching a settlement with Rugby Australia in December over the multi-million dollar lawsuit he lodged over his sacking.

Dragons chairman Bernard Guasch said they did not "support or agree with" Folau's "previously expressed and controversial views which are based upon his sincerely held religious belief".

