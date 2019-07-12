  1. Home
Court issues arrest warrant for Alex Olaba

Friday July 12 2019

Alex Mahaga Olaba

Rugby player Alex Mahaga Olaba in court. A Nairobi court on July 12, 2019 issued an arrest warrant against him for failing to appear in court for judgment in a case which he is accused of raping a woman. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

A Nairobi court has issued a warrant for the arrest of Kenya Sevens star Alex Olaba for failing to go to court for a judgment, in a case in which he is accused of raping a woman in 2018.

Olaba, who has been charged alongside fellow Kenya Sevens player Frank Wanyama, failed to show up in court for the second time.

The two are accused of gang-raping a woman identified as W.A on February 11, 2018 at Seefa Apartments in Highrise, Nairobi.

They were released from police custody after posting cash bails of Sh500,000 each.

