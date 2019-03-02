 Why All Blacks legend will not rejoin Racing92 - Daily Nation
Why All Blacks legend will not rejoin Racing92

Saturday March 2 2019

Racing 92's New Zealand fly-half Dan Carter arrives to address a press conference at the club's headquarters in Le Plessis-Robinson, near Paris, on May 30, 2018. PHOTO | JACQUES DEMARTHON |

By AFP
PARIS

Double World Cup winner Dan Carter will not rejoin French club Racing 92 due to medical reasons, the club announced on Saturday.

Carter, 36, who played for the French giants between 2015-2018, has been deemed ineligible to play in France by the French National League after his former outfit referred his medical results to the organisation who run the Top 14 competition.

"Dan Carter can't play rugby in France," said a statement.

