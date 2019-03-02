Why All Blacks legend will not rejoin Racing92
Saturday March 2 2019
PARIS
Double World Cup winner Dan Carter will not rejoin French club Racing 92 due to medical reasons, the club announced on Saturday.
Carter, 36, who played for the French giants between 2015-2018, has been deemed ineligible to play in France by the French National League after his former outfit referred his medical results to the organisation who run the Top 14 competition.
"Dan Carter can't play rugby in France," said a statement.