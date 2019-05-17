KCB forward passed fit to feature in Kakamega duel

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Kenya international eighth man Davis Chenge has been cleared to play for his Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) side against Kabras Sugar in Saturdays Kenya Cup rugby union league final.

Chenge was rested for Rocky Anguko just a minute to half time after he sustained a head concussion in their Kenya Cup semi-final duel against Kenya Harlequin on Saturday at KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka.

The big forward collapsed after a hard hit and had to be taken out for his safety following the referee's directive even as KCB protested the call.

There was no Head Injury Assessment (HIA) specialist in place who would have made the call based on the protocol provided by World Rugby. KCB won 46-13.

“I am happy that we have no injuries in the team as we head into the final,” said KCB head coach Curtis Olago, adding that Chenge had been training with them fully from Monday after a doctor’s report on Sunday cleared him.

“Chenge is in god health and that is how fast our sponsor works to ensure players well-being are first priority,” said Olago, who hinted that he will name an unchanged squad for the final against Kabras Sugar.

“You don’t change a winning side…I have the best starting 15 and equally lethal bench.”