KCB close in on National Sevens Rugby Series title

By PHILIP ONYANGO

More by this Author

Kenya Commercial Bank edged closer to securing their first Stanbic Bank National Sevens Rugby Series title since 2014 after making light work of their opponents to sail into the quarter-finals of the Driftwood Sevens in Mombasa on Saturday.

The bankers, who only need a fifth place finish this weekend at the Driftwood Sevens to be crowned overall champions, won the inaugural Kakamega Sevens, Dala Sevens and the Christie Sevens titles earlier this season.

Their 22-12 win over Makande Muliro University saw them finish on top of Group A after thumping Administration Police 34-0 and Kenya Harlequin 31-0 in other matches played on Saturday.

Against the students, Andrew Amonde, Geoffrey Okwara, Isaac Njoroge and Vincent Onyala crossed the line while Samuel Asari managed one conversion for the comfortable win.

In other group matches at the same venue, Kenyatta University's Black Blad and Mombasa RFC settled for a scoreless draw, Menengai Oilers beat Top Fry 14-5, while Resolution Inpala beat Northern Surburbs 14-12.

Stanbic Mwamba beat Mean Machine 27-12, Masinde Muliro University overcame Administration Police 14-8, Menengai Oilers edged out Mombasa RFC 14-10 as Blak Blad outlasted Top Fry Nakuru 7-5.

Advertisement

Resolution Impala saw off Swarthmore Leo's 21-10 while Menengai Cream Homeboyz and Machine drew 14-14.