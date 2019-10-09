Genge's comic turn falls flat at Rugby World Cup

By AFP

More by this Author

TOKYO

England's Ellis Genge went from "baby rhino" to wannabe comedian at the Rugby World Cup on Wednesday - only for his prized joke to bomb spectacularly.

When the Leicester prop was asked by a French journalist whether the England players had a favourite song or joke to fire them up before this weekend's Pool C clash against their bitter rivals, he looked bemused.

"We've got a song we sing at the end of the game," said Genge, who was once described by a television commentator as charging "like a baby rhino with a dart up its backside" after flattening former England captain Dylan Hartley in the Premiership.

"We'll keep that to ourselves. We stand up on the bus and do jokes before training - do you want one?"

Having built himself up, there was no turning back as England and Leicester teammate Dan Cole whispered: "Give him a joke."

Advertisement

FELL FLAT

Genge unwisely launched two-footed into a comedy debut that should really never have happened.

"I was an entrepreneur before started playing rugby," he dead-panned.

"I invented the cold-air balloon, but it never really took off!"

A little like his joke - and the proverbial tumbleweed drifted across a room full of media, many of them British.

"Tough crowd!" winced flanker Lewis Ludlam.