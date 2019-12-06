alexa England hand Kenya 7s second loss in Dubai - Daily Nation
England hand Kenya 7s second loss in Dubai

Friday December 6 2019

France's Manoel Dall'igna (left) vies with Kenya's Nelson Oyoo during their HSBC Paris Sevens Series rugby match at the Stade Jean Bouin in Paris, on June 2, 2019. PHOTO | LUCAS BARIOULET |

France's Manoel Dall'igna (left) vies with Kenya's Nelson Oyoo during their HSBC Paris Sevens Series rugby match at the Stade Jean Bouin in Paris, on June 2, 2019. PHOTO | LUCAS BARIOULET |  AFP

In Summary

  • Just like in the opener against South Africa on Thursday, Kenya had a poor start which England capitalised on to take a 7-0 lead to the break
  • Nelson Oyoo's landed with two minutes left but his unconverted try could not inspire a comeback for Shujaa
  • Shujaa are now out of contention for the Main Cup following South Africa's 33-5 win over Spain
Kenya remained without a win at the Dubai Sevens after going down 12-5 to England in their second Pool “D” match on Friday at the Sevens Stadium.

Just like in the opener against South Africa on Thursday, Kenya had a poor start which England capitalised on to take a 7-0 lead to the break thanks to Lindsay-Hague' try that was converted by Emery.

Nelson Oyoo's landed with two minutes left but his unconverted try could not inspire a comeback for Shujaa who are now out of contention for the Main Cup following South Africa's 35-5 win over Spain.

Kenya next face Spain on Friday 6.32pm.

More to follow...

