By AFP

More by this Author

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN

England have called up Saracens scrum-half Ben Spencer as emergency cover for next week's World Cup final after Willi Heinz was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Heinz came on as a second-half replacement for Ben Youngs in England's 19-7 upset of defending champions New Zealand but suffered an injury that will sideline him from Saturday's final.

"Heinz injured his hamstring during England's semi-final win over New Zealand last night. He will remain with the squad until the end of the tournament," an England statement said.

Spencer took part in one of England's training camps in Italy and has won three international caps, but was overlooked by England coach Eddie Jones in his final 31-man squad.

The 27-year-old, who helped Saracens capture an English Premiership and European Cup double this year, will be fast-tracked to the bench for the final in Yokohama, with no other scrum-half cover available for Youngs.

Advertisement