Enterprise Cup: Impala hit Mwamba in Cup semis

Impala Saracens ran riot on Saturday, touching down 11 tries to crush Mwamba 71-19 in Enterprise Cup semi-finals at the Impala Sports Club.

Kenya Cup champions Kenya Commercial Bank, Kabras Sugar and Kenya Harlequin also claimed convincing victories to reach the semi-finals of the Enterprise Cup.

KCB led 19-6 at the break to pin down the battling visitors Nakuru 36-18 at KCB Ruaraka Sports Club, while Quins turned on the style, crushing Blak Blad from Kenyatta University 55-0 at the RFUEA grounds.

Kabras Sugar, who are chasing a maiden Enterprise Cup title, dug in after leading 8-0 at the break to silence visiting Nondescript 21-11 at the Kakamega Showgrounds.

Impala will now meet KCB at KCB Ruaraka Sports Club while Quins travel to Kakamgea to face Kabras Sugar in the semi-finals due May 25.

Left wing Billy Omondi, outside centre Anthony Nyandigisi and right wing Quinton Ongo scored two tries each for Impala.

Skipper and scrum-half Samson Onsomu, full-back Samuel Oliech, fly-half Anthony Odhiambo, prop Steve Juma and second row Eric Kerre also went to the board once for the Sarries.

Flanker Collins Injera’s brace of tries in the first half and Yahya Hussein’s try in the second half failed to rescue Mwamba from the Sarries sword.

KCB scored six tries with prop Moses Amusala managing a double. Also to score for the bankers are scrum-half Michael Wanjala, inside centre Stafford Abekah, right wing Isaac Njoroge and substitute forward Brian Nyikuli.