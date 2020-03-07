Kabras ease past Mwamba, Impala hit Nakuru

Holders Kabras Sugar will take on Homeboyz while Impala Saracens tackle KCB Rugby in the Enterprise Cup semi-finals.

Kabras Sugar crushed visiting Mwamba Rugby 54-10 at the Bullring, Kakamega with Homeboyz dancing past Nondiescripts 33-11 at the Jamhuri Park Showground in their quarter-final duels on Saturday.

Impala Saracens stopped Nakuru 39-21 at the Impala Sports Club as the bankers bundled out Kenyatta University's Blak Blad at the Den, Ruaraka.

A minute of silence was observed prior to kick off in every match in honour of the late Kenya and KCB Rugby fullback Tony Onyango, who died on Tuesday.

At Impala, winger Alvin Marube and flyhalf Anthony Odhiambo scored a brace of tries as Impala Saracens touched down five tries, five penalties and two conversions to silence the youthful Nakuru side.

Nakuru managed three tries and two penalties.

Marube sealed his double in the first half with Odhiambo going for his exploits in the second half before another winger Bill Omondi closed the a count for the Sarries and earn a home semi-final against Kenya Cup champions KCB on March 28.

ONGO PERFECT WITH THE BOOT

Fullback Quinto Ongo curled over four penalties and the conversions with Odhiambo managing one penalty.

Winger Crispin Onyango scored Nakuru's first half tries with second-row Amos Obae and winger Gramwel Bunyasi landing each in the final session.

It's after Impala skipper Duncan Ekasi and substitute Davis Makori were sin-binned in the second half that Obae and Bunyasi broke through the Sarries defence to score and reduce the deficit at 29-21. A shaky defence would cost Nakuru with Odhiambo and Omondi doing the damage.