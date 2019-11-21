Feeney names squad for World Sevens Series
Kenya Sevens coach Paul Feeney has named an 18-man squad for the 2019/20 HSBC Sevens World Series.
The first leg will be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates from December 5 to 7.
Andrew Amonde will captain the squad this season assisted by Jacob Ojee and Jeffrey Oluoch.
Veterans William Ambaka, Daniel Sikuta, Collins Injera and Billy Odhiambo are among the returnees having opted out last season due to financial issues.
Youngsters Johnstone Olindi, Alvin Otieno and Herman Humwa have also been included in this squad that will be trimmed to 13 for Dubai Sevens.
"We are looking to have a consistent season, aiming for a top eight finish at the close of the 2019/2020 campaign. I am happy with the blend of youth and senior players," said Feeney.
Feeney is expected to name his travelling squad next week.
SQUAD
Andrew Amonde (KCB, Captain), Jacob Ojee (KCB, Vice Captain), Jeffrey Oluoch (Homeboyz, Vice Captain), Alvin Otieno (Homeboyz), Nelson Oyoo (Top Fry Nakuru), Vincent Onyala (KCB),Johnstone Olindi (KCB), William Ambaka (Kenya Harlequin), Billy Odhiambo (Stanbic Mwamba), Oscar Dennis (Nondescripts), Daniel Taabu (Stanbic Mwamba), Bush Mwale (Homeboyz), Herman Humwa (Kenya Harlequin), Mike Okello (Stanbic Mwamba), Tony Omondi (Stanbic Mwamba), Collins Injera (Stanbic Mwamba), Daniel Sikuta (Kabras Sugar), Geoffrey Okwach (KCB).