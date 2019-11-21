alexa Feeney names squad for World Sevens Series - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Rugby

Feeney names squad for World Sevens Series

Thursday November 21 2019

Kenya Sevens players and officials celebrate with the trophy after beating Uganda 31-0 in the final of the Africa qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the Bosman Stadium, Johannesburg on November 9, 2019. PHOTO | RUGBY AFRIQUE |

Kenya Sevens players and officials celebrate with the trophy after beating Uganda 31-0 in the final of the Africa qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the Bosman Stadium, Johannesburg on November 9, 2019. PHOTO | RUGBY AFRIQUE |  

In Summary

  • Andrew Amonde captains the squad this season and will be assisted by Jacob Ojee and Jeffrey Oluoch
  • Veterans William Ambaka, Daniel Sikuta, Collins Injera and Billy Odhiambo are among the returnees having opted out last season due to financial issues
  • Youngsters Johnstone Olindi, Alvin Otieno and Herman Humwa have also been included in this squad that will be trimmed to 13 for Dubai Sevens
Advertisement
 

Kenya Sevens coach Paul Feeney has named an 18-man squad for the 2019/20 HSBC Sevens World Series.

The first leg will be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates from December 5 to 7.

Andrew Amonde will captain the squad this season assisted by Jacob Ojee and Jeffrey Oluoch.

Veterans William Ambaka, Daniel Sikuta, Collins Injera and Billy Odhiambo are among the returnees having opted out last season due to financial issues.

Youngsters Johnstone Olindi, Alvin Otieno and Herman Humwa have also been included in this squad that will be trimmed to 13 for Dubai Sevens.

"We are looking to have a consistent season, aiming for a top eight finish at the close of the 2019/2020 campaign. I am happy with the blend of youth and senior players," said Feeney.

Also Read

Advertisement

Feeney is expected to name his travelling squad next week.

SQUAD

Andrew Amonde (KCB, Captain), Jacob Ojee (KCB, Vice Captain), Jeffrey Oluoch (Homeboyz, Vice Captain), Alvin Otieno (Homeboyz), Nelson Oyoo (Top Fry Nakuru), Vincent Onyala (KCB),Johnstone Olindi (KCB), William Ambaka (Kenya Harlequin), Billy Odhiambo (Stanbic Mwamba), Oscar Dennis (Nondescripts), Daniel Taabu (Stanbic Mwamba), Bush Mwale (Homeboyz), Herman Humwa (Kenya Harlequin), Mike Okello (Stanbic Mwamba), Tony Omondi (Stanbic Mwamba), Collins Injera (Stanbic Mwamba), Daniel Sikuta (Kabras Sugar), Geoffrey Okwach (KCB).

Advertisement