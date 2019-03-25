Fight is on for three Kenya Cup semis play-off slots

By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenya Cup rugby league enters the crucial penultimate stage this Saturday with Nondescripts, Impala Saracens, Mwamba and Nakuru vying for the remaining three places in the play-offs to determine teams which join top-placed Kabras Sugar and KCB in the semi-finals.

Leaders Kabras Sugar and defending championships KCB, who tie at the top of the 12-team standings with 64 points each, looked unassailable and have already secured the two automatic places in the semi-finals.

Kenya Harlequin, who are third on the log with 49 points, are almost guaranteed a play-off spot as they only need a point from their remaining matches against KCB and Nondies.

The three play-off slots are up for grabs by Nondies (41 points), Impala (40), and Mwamba (39) and Nakuru (37).

On the other hand, varsity sides Blak Blad from Kenyatta University (16), Strathmore Leos (14) and Mean Machine from University of Nairobi, are in a thrilling battle to avoid relegation.

Two teams will be relegated at the end of the season.

Nondies have an uphill task as they hope to turn the tables on Mwamba and Harlequin, who beat them in the first leg while Mwamba face Oilers in their last match of the regular season.

Impala take on Machine this Saturday before facing Kabras Sugar in their final match, while Nakuru face Blak Blad and Machine for a chance to reach the play-offs.

Nondies lost to Mwamba and Quins 13-12 and 32-13 respectively in the first leg, with Mwamba going on to beat Oilers 27-15 in Nairobi. Oilers will be a hard nut to crack for Mwamba at home.

“We want to get back to our winning ways after we lost two consecutive games hence victory against Mwamba should put us in the play-offs,” said Nondies coach Willis Ojal. Nondies lost 30-17 to Oilers on Saturday after they had also one down 50- 5 to KCB.

According to the rules, the two teams that top the standings after the regular season qualify directly to the semi-finals.

The next four teams will compete in a play-off where the top two teams will reach the semi-finals.