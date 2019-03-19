By AYUMBA AYODI

The government has halted the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chairmanship elections set for Wednesday at the RFUEA grounds.

Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia, who is in Dubai with the Special Olympic team, confirmed in a telephone interview on Tuesday having told KRU to postpone the elections so as to have comprehensive solution to problems bedevilling rugby first.

“We want a stakeholders forum first before doing anything first. The infighting must end first for a clear future. Stakeholders are for the idea and the corporates are ready to return if a lasting solution is in place,” said Kaberia.

The Union’s Secretary General Oduor Gangla, who is one of the chairmanship contestants, said in a statement that the request is to facilitate for a stakeholders meeting with the new Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohammed.

“The board is in consultation with the ministry and will advise in due course,” said Gangla in a statement sent to newsrooms on Tuesday evening.

However, two other contestants for the chairman seat, former KRU vice chairman Sasha Mutai and former treasurer and director Asiko Owiro protested against the move saying they will resist any attempts by the government to stop the election.

“Those are just rumours and innuendos since delegates are already in Nairobi for the process. People have sensed defeat,” said Mutai.

“We won’t allow government’s interference and the purported stakeholders meeting can be called by the new office,” said Owiro, adding that the move is to kill the focus on what he wants to do for rugby.

Gangla could not be reached for comments as he was said to be in an impromptu board meeting last at the RFUEA grounds.