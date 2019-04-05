So close yet so far: Heartbreak for Kenya Lionesses in Hong Kong

By GEOFFREY ANENE

It was heartbreak again for Kenya as Lionesses fell at the semi-final stage of the World Rugby Women Sevens Series Qualifier after a 17-5 loss to Brazil in Hong Kong on Friday.

Kevin Wambua’s charges went into this fixture unbeaten and with high hopes of going all the way this year after losing at semi-final stage in 2018 against South Africa, but found the going tough against a resolute Brazil side. The African champions trailed 5-0 after Bianca Dos Santos Silva put Brazil ahead in the second minute.

Speedster Janet Okelo’s kick and chase inside Brazil’s half gave Kenya some hope as she levelled 5-5 three minutes later. But some good passing and ball keeping saw the South Americans go 10-5 up through another Bianca Dos Santos Silva try.

Kenya survived going into the break 10 points behind after the defence was caught napping five metres from the try-line, but referee Ashleigh Murray disallowed the try for offside. Brazil capitalised on a poor line-out by Kenya near their own try-line to widen the gap to 15-5 through Luiza Gonzalez Da Costa Campos, with Raquel Kocchann adding the extras.

PUNISHED

Kenya conceded more than five penalties, including Camilla Atieno being sin-binned in the second half, against Brazil’s one. The Brazilians, who also came into this match undefeated, dominated the dying seconds of the tie to sail into the final where they beat Scotland to grab the qualification ticket.

Earlier on, Kenya made it four wins out of four matches after a putting up a stunning comeback to upset Argentina 17-15 in the quarter-finals.

This was Lionesses second straight win against Argentina in Hong Kong after seeing them off 17-12 at the same stage in 2018. It was the fourth straight win in Hong Kong for Kenya this year having dispatched Uganda (24-0), Hong Kong (36-5) and Papua New Guinea (20-10) in Pool ‘B’ on Thursday.

Brazil hit Kazakhstan 21-5 to set up a semi-final clash against Kenya. Scotland knocked out Papua New Guinea by hammering them 36-12 as Japan taught Hong Kong some rugby lessons in their 27-7 win in other quarter-final matches.