By AYUMBA AYODI

Former Super Rugby franchise side Sharks Academy coach, Jason Hector, is the new Homeboyz Rugby head coach.

Hector - who has also handled Sharks Academy’s strength and conditioning, refereeing and first aid programs - has joined the 2018 Enterprise Cup champions on a two-year performance contract.

Homeboyz Rugby Club chairman Mike Rabar disclosed that the 29-year-old, who is a World Rugby (WR) Level II coach and a certified WR educator, will also be in charge of their academy that is coming up.

“We are excited to have Hector here. Though he is still young we believe his experience in coaching and development will be crucial to our plans at Homeboyz,” said Rabar.

Further changes in the technical bench will see Simon Odongo, who has being in-charge in a caretaker capacity, deputise Hector while Edward Wekesa takes up the team manager role.

Larry Nyambok is the strength and conditioning coach while Newton Githinji has been appointed as the team’s analyst.

Hector, who was born in Cape Town, South Africa in 1990, had a nasty neck injury at the age of 18, which kept him out of competitive rugby.

Since then, he has been involved in coaching at Sharks Academy, Western Province Currie Cup Under-21, Stellenbosch University Academy and Newcastle Falcons in the United Kingdom.

He left Sharks Academy last July to join Newcastle Falcons where Kenya Simbas burly forward Joshua Chisanga was based until December.

“I left Falcons in December last year and returned to South Africa. That is when former Kenya Simbas coach Jerome Paawater gave me a call and requested me if I could help up out at Homeboyz,” said Hector. “I came here in April for three weeks and I was impressed after a lengthy chat with Rabar.”

Hector said he is certain that he will achieve a lot with Homeboyz in putting up the right development structures in place.

“I will not only focus on Kenya Cup side but their other two sides,” explained Hector. “I am pleased Homeboyz have roped in Lenana School and we should work together to develop talent.”

Even though rugby standards in the country are lower compared to South Africa, Hector believes that Kenya has a lot of potential having come so close to qualifying for the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

“I think rugby is not funded enough but I hope that can change with time and we can also help Kenya develop some coaching qualification to help in development at schools,” said Hector.

Hector hastened that there will always be a lot of expectations and pressure to perform especially at the 15s level but said he is ready.

“My priority is to put in place systems where Homeboyz will not need to buy players from outside in the long run,” said Hector. “I want to see Kenya develop a large base in the 15s so that the country has a big pool to select from in both 15s and sevens selection.”