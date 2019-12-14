Homeboyz end Kabras Sugar's winning run

By AYUMBA AYODI

It was upset galore as exciting Homeboyz brought leaders Kabras Sugar’s unbeaten run to an end, stunning the 2016 champions 20-17 in an entertaining Kenya Cup match at Impala Sports Club on Saturday.

Western Bulls claimed their third win of the season when they shocked visiting Mwamba 15-5 at the Bullring, Kakamega as Nondescripts piled more misery on Kenya Harlequin, beating them 26-8 at the RFUEA ground.

Defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) chalked a crucial 15-5 victory over touring Impala Saracens at the Den, Ruaraka as Nakuru and Menengai Oilers beat touring Blak Blad and Kisumu 36-18 and 57-18 respectively at the Nakuru Athletics Club.

Despite the defeat, Kabras Sugar claimed a bonus point for not losing by more than seven points to uphold their lead with 35 points.

However, their lead was cut to one point by KCB, who failed to earn a bonus point from their victory against Impala. The bankers brought their tally to 34 points, while Homeboyz stayed third that but with an improved tally of 33 points.

Kabras Sugar, KCB and Homeboyz now have lost a match each and have seven wins apiece.

Impala Saracens also stayed fourth with 25 points, but the only movers were Menengai Oilers, who scaled one place to fifth with 24 points, dislodging Mwamba.

Mwamba and Nakuru, who claimed a bonus point win from Blak Blad, have 20 points each though Kulabu are ahead on better aggregate.

Homeboyz came to the party well prepared to lead 13-3 at the break as Kabras Sugar for the first time failed to score in the first half this season.

Fly-half Evin Asena curled over two penalties to give the Deejays a 6-0 lead, before Jone Kubu pulled back a penalty for Kabras.

Winger Max Kang’eri stretched the lead for Homeboyz with a well-worked try that Asena converted for a 13-3 lead at the drinks.

After several breathtaking phases, Kubu finally landed a try for Kabras Sugar as winger Ntabeni Dukisa converted to come within the margin of a penalty against the Deejays.

Kabras Sugar lost several lineouts and gave out easy penalties against Homeboyz, who dug deep to put up a superlative defence. Substitute Abel Mutanda landed for the Deejays after several uninterrupted phases as Asena added the extras for a 20-10 lead.

Winger Paul Abuto once again brought Kabras Sugar to within three points when he landed a try that Dukisa converted but poor decision making would cost them in the last nervy five minutes.

Kabras Sugar could have opted for a penalty to level the proceedings but decided to go for a try as they failed to utilise their scrums thrice deep in five metres zone.

