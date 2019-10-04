Homeboyz prop to make Kenya debut in qualifiers

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Homeboyz prop Leah Wambui is set to make her debut with Kenya Lionesses at the Africa qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics scheduled for October 12 and 13 in Jemmal, Tunisia.

Head coach Felix Oloo shortlisted Wambui in his squad of 12 players that saw centre/winger Cynthia Camilla and hooker Janet Owino all of Homeboyz making a return to the team.

Philadelphia Olando from Northern Suburb, gets to retain the captaincy and will be deputised by Sheila Chajira from Homeboyz in the competition that will double up for Africa Cup Sevens.

RETURN TO THE GAMES

The team has been preparing for the last two months for a return to the Olympics Games, having been part of the countries that witnessed rugby make a comeback at 2016 Rio Summer Games.

The Lionesses will be out to not only defend the title they won last year but also seek a return to the Olympics. Lionesses replaced South Africa as Africa’s representatives to the 2016 Rio after the Lady Blitzboke’s withdrew.

Advertisement

The team leaves for the qualifier on Tuesday, ready for the Pool “A” battle that has Senegal, Ghana and Botswana. Pool “B” has Uganda, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Zambia while hosts Tunisia face Morocco, Mauritius and Madagascar.

“This is relatively a strong squad and I am confident that they will retain the title and make it to Tokyo Olympic Games,” said Oloo, who singled out South Africa and Tunisia as they main threat.

The Lionesses will kick off their campaign against Ghana at 12:50pm October 12 before taking on Botswana at 3:26pm. They will then wrap up their day one action against Senegal at 6pm.

Speaking during the name naming at the RFUEA grounds, Kenya Rugby Union chief executive officer Sylvia Kamau urged the government to release Sh 32 million meant for the team’s preparation and participation at the qualifier.