Homeboyz too good for Impala

Outside centre Bob Muhati landed a brace of tries as Homeboyz Rugby chalked a bonus point in their 32-22 victory against Impala Saracens, while Menengai Oilers stunned Mwamba 30-14 in Kenya Cup matches on Saturday.

Defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) went on the rampage, crushing visiting Blak Blad from Kenyatta University 81-14 at the Den, Ruaraka, while leaders Kabras Sugar dismantled Nakuru 38-0 at the Nakuru Athletic Club.

Kenya Harlequin humbled visiting Kisumu 45-15 at the RFUEA grounds, with Nondiescripts getting the better of hosts Western Bulls with a 41-10 win at the Bullring, Kakamega.

Muhati’s exploits was part of the Deejays' haul of four tries, a penalty and two conversions against Impala’s three tries, two conversions and a penalty at the Jamhuri showground.

Eighth man Duncan Ekasi dragged along several Homeboyz players before scoring on the far right end, but winger Quinto Ongo failed with the extras.

After Evin Asena slotted over a penalty, Kenya Sevens' left wing Alvin “Buffa” Otieno would evade several attacks with some good handoffs to land as Homeboyz took an 8-5 lead.

Ongo got another penalty for Impala to level 8-8, before Muhati and blindside flanker Stanley Isogon finished off good flows with tries that Asena failed to convert. The Deejays cashed in on their numbers after Sarries' Samuel Oliech was sin-binned to lead 18-8 at the break.

Oliech returned to pull one try back for Impala as Ongo converted to incher closer 18-15, only for another Kenya Sevens player Bush Mwale and Muhati to land. Asena converted both tries for a 32-15 lead.

Ongo landed for Impala as George Okoa converted, but it was too late for Impala.

“I wouldn’t say it was a bad start since the only worse thing is when you pick injuries at the moment,” said Impala coach Mitch Ocholla, who rued the lack of discipline from his players, poor lineout and backline play.

The top three in the standings remain unchanged with Kabras upholding their one point lead at 40 points with KCB staying second with 39 points. Homeboyz have 38.

Menengai Oilers scaled one place to fourth with 29 points, dislodging Impala to fifth with 25 points as Nondies climbed two places to sixth with 21 points. Mwamba and Nakuru dropped one place to seventh and eighth with 20 points each.

