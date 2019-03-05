Homeboyz win KRU Women's Festival third leg, move to second

By COLLINS NABISWA

Impala Ladies remain perched on top of Kenya Rugby Union Women’s Festival standings despite finishing third at the third leg held at RFUEA Grounds on Sunday.

Impala now have 58 points two ahead of third leg winners Homeboyz Ladies with Nakuru dropping to third with 55 points. Stanbic Mwamba Ladies are fourth with 43 points three ahead of Northern Suburbs.

Kenyatta University’s Blad Babes prop the standings with 12 points, the only side yet to register a win this season, Comras are seventh with 20 points two less than debutantes Kisumu. Shamas are fifth with 30 points.

The Festival has now seen three different winners from the first three legs with Nakuru winning in Kenyatta University before Impala were crowned at KCB Sports Club and Homeboyz were the latest winners on Ngong Road.

On Sunday, the withdrawal of national team players did not seem to slow down Homeboyz who were rampant with diminutive Dorcas Mokaya pulling the strings on their way to their first victory this season.

The Deejays saw off Suburbs 10-0 in the semis to set up a final date with Nakuru who had edged out Impala 5-0 in a scintillating semi. Mokaya punished Nakuru girls scoring all three tries with Veronica Wanjiru getting the consolation try for the losers for 15-5 final score.

Earlier, Mwamba Ladies finished fifth after beating Shamas 12-0 while Kisumu finished seventh after a resounding 31-0 victory over Comras.

National team players were barred from participating in this tournament as they prepare for HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series qualifiers set for Hong Kong later this month. Head coach Kevin Wambua had expressed his fears over the possibility of his charges sustaining injuries ahead of the crucial tournament.