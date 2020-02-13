alexa Hong Kong, Singapore Sevens postponed over virus - Daily Nation
Hong Kong, Singapore Sevens postponed over virus

Thursday February 13 2020

France's Sacha Valleau (second left) fights for the ball with Kenya's Daniel Taabu during their Singapore Rugby Sevens quarter-final match in Singapore on April 14, 2019. PHOTO | ROSLAN RAHMAN |

France's Sacha Valleau (second left) fights for the ball with Kenya's Daniel Taabu during their Singapore Rugby Sevens quarter-final match in Singapore on April 14, 2019. PHOTO | ROSLAN RAHMAN | AFP

In Summary

  • The Singapore Sevens will take place on October 10-11 followed by the flagship Hong Kong tournament on October 16-18, concluding the 10-stop world series.
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

HONG KONG

Rugby's Hong Kong and Singapore Sevens tournaments were postponed from April to October on Thursday, adding to the long list of Asian sports events affected by the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The decision was made "in response to continued health concerns", a World Rugby statement said.

The Singapore Sevens will take place on October 10-11 followed by the flagship Hong Kong tournament on October 16-18, concluding the 10-stop world series.

