Hong Kong, Singapore Sevens postponed over virus
Thursday February 13 2020
HONG KONG
Rugby's Hong Kong and Singapore Sevens tournaments were postponed from April to October on Thursday, adding to the long list of Asian sports events affected by the deadly coronavirus outbreak.
The decision was made "in response to continued health concerns", a World Rugby statement said.
The Singapore Sevens will take place on October 10-11 followed by the flagship Hong Kong tournament on October 16-18, concluding the 10-stop world series.