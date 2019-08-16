Hosts Nakuru vow to win Prinsloo 7s title

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

More by this Author

Nakuru RFC popularly known as ‘Wanyores’ have vowed to win the Prinsloo Sevens when the fourth leg of the Stanbic Bank National Sevens Series gets underway at Nakuru Athletics Club on Saturday.

The club has received Sh1.4million sponsorship up from Sh1million last year to host the competition in a bid to raise morale of the home team and take the level of competition a notch higher.

Stanbic Bank Nakuru branch manager Leonard Surmat said that the bank has increased the sponsorship for the circuit from Sh9 million to Sh13.5 million per year for the next two years.

The winners will take home Sh500,000, runner-up Sh250,000 while third winners will get Sh150,000.

In a bid to grow talent at the lower tier, this year there will be additional prizes for Division Two winners who will pocket Sh150,000 and runner-up will get Sh50,000.

“The additional sponsorship is aimed at enabling the growth of our local rugby players because this is in line with our motto of moving forward the raw talents,” said Surmart on Thursday after handing over Nakuru Club with the sponsorship cheque.

Tournament director Edward Moseti said visiting teams should expect a strong challenge from the hosts, both men and women teams, who are keen on stamping their authority.

“If the workout by hosts in the past one week is anything to go by, then visiting teams should be prepare for a tough battle,” said Moseti.

Nakuru, under coach Mitch Ocholla will be seeking to improve on their semi-final berth at the Dala Sevens last weekend in Kisumu where they were edged 22-21 by neighbours Menengai Oilers.

Coach Ocholla is exuding confidence that they will make good use of home advantage to win the 12th edition of the Prinsloo.

“It is one thing losing away and it is another thing hosting a tournament that is birthed at home ground. It’s like surrendering at home and this is not going to happen as we are ready to grab what is rightfully ours,” said Ocholla.

Hosts Nakuru are in a tough pool 'D' and will battle it out with Menengai Cream Homeboyz, Kenyatta University's Blak Blad and Kenya Harlequins.

The high-riding Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), who won the Dala Sevens last weekend, will be seeking a fourth Prinsloo title.

The bankers are seeded in pool 'A' and will go flat out to stamp their authority in the two days tournament. However, they will have to overcome Northern Suburbs, Stanbic Mwamba and Mombasa RFC.

Menengai Oilers, who lost to KCB 30-5 in the Dala final, are in pool 'B' alongside Masinde Muliro University and Kabras Sugar.