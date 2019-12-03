By AYUMBA AYODI

Good defensive and attack structures coupled with strong mental strength is what delivered Kabras Sugar’s maiden victory against defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) at The Den in Ruaraka on Saturday.

Not the way many fans would have loved the epic duel to end suddenly but it was glorious result for Kabras Sugar, who edged out KCB 19-6 in a match that was halted in the second half amidst a heavy afternoon downpour.

The victory saw Kabras Sugar, that is the only side yet to concede defeat this season, open up a four-point lead at the top of the league standings with 29 points.

Match referee Victor Oduor was forced to end the duel in the 60th minute and award the duel to Kabras in tandem with World Rugby rules after cases of lightening were reported.

“We focused on attack and defence in pre-season training. Our kicking game has also improved,” noted Kabras head coach Henley Du Plessis, who also praised his team’s ball handling skills. “We did a lot of static passing and catching. Completing 50 to 60 passes per session.”

Du Plessis said that everyone is playing a massive role and it was a team effort. “The war isn’t over yet and we will fight to the end as we continue improving on our shortcomings,” said Du Plessis adding that they want to win the title unbeaten this season.

“We considered many factors including the level of water on the pitch that exceed the required limits and lightening that could have endangered the players’ lives,” said Kenya Rugby Referees Association secretary Alfred Okwemba after stopping the duel.

The matches last weekend that coupled several upsets, marked the start of the second phase where teams in Pool “Ä” and “B” will play each other in a round of six matches before reverting to their respective pools.

KCB stayed second in the log with 25 points from five wins and one loss as Homeboyz consolidated third place with a 32-22 victory over Blak Blad to improve their tally to 24 points.

Impala Saracens stumbled losing 30-20 to host Nakuru but stayed fourth with 20 points as Mwamba zeroed in on them after they edged out Kenya Harlequin 15-14 at the RFUEA. Mwamba also have 20 points but are fifth owing to their inferior points difference.

Oilers shocked Nondescripts 27-3 at Nakuru ASK Showground to move to sixth with 15 points while Nakuru are also with 15 but in seventh position.