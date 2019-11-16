Impala rally to down Mwamba

By AYUMBA AYODI

Winger Quinto Ongo converted fullback Anthony Odhiambo’s try as Impala Saracens rallied from behind to edge out Mwamba 26-24 in a tight Kenya Cup rugby league duel at the Impala ports Club on Saturday.

It’s a weekend that saw Nakuru haul themselves from the bottom of the table, landing four second half tries to beat winless visiting Kenya Harlequin 25-18 at the Nakuru Athletic Club

League leaders Kabras Sugar upheld their status with a comfortable 49-15 win over hosts Nondescripts at the Jamhuri Park Showground as champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) silenced Menengai Oilers 43-13 at Nakuru's Moi Showground.

Just like Kabras Sugar and KCB, Homeboyz upheld their unbeaten run when they overwhelmed visiting Western Bulls 36-17 to at the RFUEA ground as hosts Blak Blad overcame visiting Kisumu 31-3 at the Kenyatta University.

Kabras Sugar and KCB have 20 points each, having won all their four matches with bonus points, but it’s the western Kenya side that commands the lead on better goal difference.

Homeboyz, who also chalked a bonus point victory from Western Bulls, stayed third but bolstered their tally to 18 points.

Impala’s win proved vital as they jumped one place to fourth with 15 points with Menengai Oilers dropping one place to fifth with 11 points. Mwamba claimed a point from Impala duel to bring their tally to 11 points but stayed sixth in the log.

Scrum-half Samson Onsomu gave Impala the lead 7-0 with a try that Ongo converted but that was cancelled when second-row Mike Okello and scrum-half Michael Chege scored a try each. Flyhalf Tony Omondi to convert them to put mwamba ahead 14-7 at the break.

Then eighth man Edwin Machanje made a decisive break to offload the ball to second-row George Omollo, who carried Impala tacklers over the line to score. Omondi converted for Mwambá’s 21-7 lead.

Ongo converted substitute Steve Otieno’s try before he landed how own try to bring Impala back into the game at 21-19. Omondi’s penalty pulled Mwamba away 24-19.

Impala got a penalty that was taken quickly before the ball was swung wide right to Odhiambo, who made no mistake to land. Ongo converted as the final whistle blew.

“We are trying new things at Impala and the victory is a good relief coming from Kabras Sugar loss last weekend,” said Impala coach Mitch Ocholla. “Mwamba came to the party and dominated in the first half but we turned it around in the last session.”